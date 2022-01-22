City of Dallas Celebrates Highschool Football Team's Historic Win During ‘South Oak Cliff Day'

Hundreds of peopled bundled up to celebrate the South Oak Cliff Golden Gears on Saturday.

It all started with a parade in Dallas, kicking off the city's first official South Oak Cliff Day.

It was a victory parade beaming with black and gold support - both past and present.

“I graduated from SOC, all my sibling did, so this is everything to me,” said Matthew Randle, who attended the parade.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Dallas to cheer on a historic win and soak up hometown pride.

“Not a lot of people believed in us to make it this far, said football player Ashton Stoker. "Without our coaches and the teammates, all of this wouldn’t have happened."

The Golden Bears are the first Dallas ISD school to win a state football title in 63 years.

City leaders congratulated the team outside Dallas City Hall.

Mayor Eric Johnson presented them with a key to the city - bringing tears to Coach Jason Todd’s eyes.

“We come from some of the similar situations - not just me, my entire staff," Todd said. "We know how to relate to kids and we understand how to get the best out of them.”

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall fired the crowd up with a cheer.

It was an emotional day after a historic win the players could only dream of.

“I can’t really believe it happened," Stoker said. "All the hard work that we put in through the years, since my freshman year, and the summer. It finally paid off."

The Golden Bears brought home the 5-A Division Two, Texas State Championship.

Coach Jason Todd said there’s no time to rest. It’s back to work preparing for the next season.