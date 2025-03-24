City of Dallas asks for public input on Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget at town hall meetings

The City of Dallas is asking for public feedback on the budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26.

According to the City of Dallas, City Council Listening Sessions will begin on Monday, March 24, and end on Thursday, March 27.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

These meetings will allow council members to listen to residents before beginning work on the 2025-26 budget, city officials said.

Residents can participate in these meetings virtually or in person. Spanish interpretation is also available in select meetings.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The complete schedule is below:

Monday, March 24:

Districts 10 & 11: 5:30 p.m.: Willie B. Johnson Recreation Center, 12225 Willowdell Drive, Dallas, TX; In-person.

District 3: 6:00 p.m.: Visit bit.ly/dallasbudgettownhall to register. Virtual. Spanish interpretation.

District 8: 6:00 p.m.: Kleberg Rylie Recreation Center, 1515 Edd Road, Dallas, TX; In-person, Spanish interpretation.

Tuesday, March 25:

District 1: 6:00 p.m.: Martin Weiss Recreation Center, 1111 Martindell Avenue, Dallas, TX; In-person, Spanish interpretation.

District 14: 6:00 p.m.: Visit bit.ly/dallasbudgettownhall. Virtual.

District 8: 6:00 p.m.: Singing Hills Recreation Center, 6805 Patrol Way, Dallas, TX; In-person, Spanish interpretation.

District 9: 6:30 p.m.: Visit bit.ly/dallasbudgettownhall to register. Virtual.

District 2: 6:30 p.m.: KB Polk Recreation Center, 6801 Roper Street, Dallas, TX; In-person, Spanish interpretation.

Wednesday, March 26:

District 7: 6:00 p.m.: MLK Recreation Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dallas, TX; In-person, Spanish interpretation.

Thursday, March 28:

District 4: 11:00 a.m.: Beckley Saner Recreation Center, 114 W. Hobson, Dallas, TX, In-person, Spanish interpretation.

District 2: 6:00 p.m.: Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Drive, Dallas, TX; In-person, Spanish interpretation.

District 6: 6:00 p.m.: Visit bit.ly/dallasbudgettownhall to register. Virtual. Spanish interpretation.

District 7: 6:00 p.m.: Skyline Branch Library, 6006 Everglade Road, Dallas, TX; In-person, Spanish interpretation.

District 10: 6:00 p.m.: Visit bit.ly/dallasbudgettownhall to register. Virtual.

District 12: 7:00 p.m.: Visit bit.ly/dallasbudgettownhall. Virtual.

District 13: 7:00 p.m.: Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Road, Dallas, TX; In-person.

To request oral interpretation in a language other than English or Spanish, or ASL interpreter, please contact officeofbudget@dallas.gov.

For more information, please visit the City of Dallas website.