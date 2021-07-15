City of Dallas Asks for Public Input About Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center District

The City of Dallas is inviting the public to join the conversation and share ideas about the development of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center master plan.

In February 2021, the City of Dallas began development of the master plan with the goal of transforming the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas into the top convention center and convention center urban district in the United States.

According to the City of Dallas, the implementation of the master plan is projected to be a 10-year phased approach that will improve the area, facility, and generate revenue for the city.

The first virtual public open house was held on April 15.

The next virtual public meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday and will present project planning progress and allow the public to share input about land use, transportation improvements, and more.

To register for the virtual event, click here.

Additional information about the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas master plan can be viewed at www.dallasccmasterplan.com.