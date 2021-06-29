Dallas

City of Dallas Announces Educational Recreation Program for Teens

The City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department is creating the Youth All-Access Pass program to allow teens free access to Dallas museums and other attractions.

Mayor Eric Johnson will announce a newly created program at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dallas Zoo.

Calvert Collins-Bratton, President of the Dallas Parks and Recreation Board; Crystal R. Ross, Deputy Director of the Dallas Parks and Recreation; and Gregg Hudson, President and CEO of the Dallas Zoo will also help to announce the program that gives teens and their families complimentary access to popular Dallas attractions during July.

The sponsors of the program include the Dallas Arboretum, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, Dallas Public Library, Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Zoo, Shakespeare Dallas, Trinity River Audubon Center, City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, Bahama Beach Waterpark, and Southern Skates Roller Rink

