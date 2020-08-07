City of Dallas Announces CARES Act Emergency Short-Term Rental Assistance Program

The City of Dallas has launched a new CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund Emergency Short Term Rental Assistance Program.

The program is made possible through a partnership with the Dallas Housing Association, Housing Solutions for North Texas, and several local nonprofits including the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas collaborative, Human Rights Initiative, Voice of Hope, and Refugee Services of Texas.

"Utilizing community networks to support the City in deploying the funding is part of adapting the program to meet the needs of families during what we know is a difficult time," Chief of Economic Development and Neighborhood Services, Dr. Eric A. Johnson, said.

The Department of Housing and Revitalization allocated $6 million to the Dallas Housing Association and local nonprofits to administer emergency short-term rental assistance.

DHA received $4.5 million through an interlocal agreement and will distribute the funds based on equity indicators through lottery drawings in City Council districts.

The remaining $1.5 million was distributed among the nonprofits based on the criteria met in their applications.

"We are excited to partner with local housing experts to provide citywide rental assistance," David Noguera, director of Housing & Neighborhood Revitalization, said. "These partnerships leverage established systems and community relationships to maximize service delivery."

The assistance programs will open in the coming weeks.

To learn when applications become available, individuals should visit participating nonprofit websites.

Information about DHA and the other nonprofits administering the CARES Act CRF Emergency Short-Term Rental Assistance is available on the City of Dallas' COVID-19 website, the City of Dallas' Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization's webpage, and the City of Dallas' COVID-19 hotline, 214-670-INFO.