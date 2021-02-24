City of Carrollton to Host Vaccine Registration Event Wednesday

The City of Carrollton is hosting a vaccination registration event on Wednesday, Feb. 24 in partnership with Dallas County and Metrocrest Services.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Josey Ranch Sports Complex, located at 1440 Keller Springs Road.

According to the City of Carrollton, COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and masks will be required throughout the duration of the event.

Cars will be guided by staff in the parking lot, where they will park in designated registration locations, the City of Carrollton said.

Another team of staff will visit each car with laptops and tablets to assist participants in registering on available county waitlists.

According to the City of Carrollton, this is a registration event, not a vaccine distribution event.

Distribution is managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services in conjunction with Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant County health authorities.

Two categories of people, Phase 1A and 1B, are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time, depending on availability. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness. More details from the state on group phases can be found here.

Dallas County and Tarrant County waitlists are currently accepting sign ups from all individuals, while Collin and Denton County waitlists are only for those in categories 1A and 1B.