City of Arlington Works to Connect Residents, Businesses to ‘Storm Recovery' Resources

The city of Arlington has created an online guide in hopes of connecting residents to resources as they navigate the lingering effects of last week’s storm.

Under the newly created the “Storm Recovery” tab on the city website, there are links to food and water assistance, along with housing and business assistance.

For businesses specifically, there are links to the Small Business Administration’s disaster assistance loans, a guide including “Top 10 Tips for Recovery”, plus information on how to contact FEMA.

Mindy Cochran, executive director of housing for the city of Arlington, described the site’s new section as a “one-stop-shop” for recovery resources. Cochran said the city was also offering both rental and utility assistance while water distribution efforts continue.

“The efforts will continue until everything is back to normal. No doubt about that,” Cochran said.

On Tuesday, cases of water were delivered to the Arlington Human Services Center on Sanford Street. While water distribution has been ongoing for days in the city, Cochran said Tuesday was the first day it was offered at that location. There is no limit on how much water people can take. They are asked to take what they need, Cochran said.

Water is also available at:



East Library and Recreation Center

1817 New York Ave

Arlington, TX 76010



Northeast Branch Library

1905 Brown Blvd

Arlington, TX 76006



Southeast Branch Library

900 SE Green Oaks Blvd

Arlington, TX 76018

Ramona Michael of Arlington was one of the first people who stopped by the Sanford Street location Tuesday afternoon.

“We had no power for two days, because of the power outage and now the water issue,” Michael said. “We still have no water as I’m speaking today.”

According to city officials, water pressure across Arlington was restored on Friday. Some residents, however, are still without running water because of private water line breaks. This week, the city opened its recreation center for showering to residents who may have lost their water service due to broken water pipes following multiple days of freezing temperatures.

