City of Arlington Says Changes in Tap Water Taste are Temporary, Harmless

The City of Arlington is responding to to residents' claims that there has been a change in the taste of tap water.

Testing at the Pierce-Burch Water Treatment Plant, which uses water from Lake Arlington, is showing increased levels of geosmin, the City of Arlington said.

Geosmin is a chemical compound that can cause a musty taste and odor to drinking water and certain fish.

According to the City of Arlington, geosmin is not harmful.

The City of Arlington also said that the taste of the tap water is temporary.