City of Arlington, Pantego to Conduct Ground Spraying for Mosquitos

The City of Arlington will conduct targeted ground spraying for mosquitos after five confirmed positive West Nile virus mosquito samples.

Mosquito spraying will take place on Wednesday and Thursday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

Spraying will only occur in areas with a confirmed presence of the virus, and is intended to reduce the virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible.

Here are the five locations where spraying will occur in Arlington:

Park Hill Drive at Mossy Oak Street

Cooper Street at Lovers Lane

Forest Edge Drive at Park Row Drive

Douglas Court at Cooper Street

Road to Six Flags Street and Ballpark Way

The Town of Pantego has also confirmed one positive West Nile virus mosquito sample at Miller Lane at Pantego Drive, near City of Arlington's border.

Though the locations of the positive trap was in Pantego, targeted ground spraying distance at this location will include portions of the City of Arlington.

The City of Arlington said its contractor will use an ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product in areas where using larvicide and other measures has not been effective.

The City of Arlington has conducted routine trapping and use of larvicide in locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of mosquito season.

Crews have also monitored low-lying areas for standing water, which are potential breeding grounds for mosquitos.