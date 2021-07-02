The city of Arlington will celebrate Independence Day with a firework display on Saturday, July 3 near Globe Life Field followed by a parade through its downtown on Monday, July 5.

The free firework show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. in the skies over Globe Life Field and surrounding Entertainment District venues. Select Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center parking lots will be open to the public starting at 8 p.m.

Attendees can tune in to 95.9 The Ranch from their vehicle or The Ranch mobile streaming app to listen to music that accompanies the display.

On Monday, July 5 the annual Independence Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. The parade will include dozens of floats, marching bands and other patriotic entries in the long-time event, organized by the Arlington 4th of July Association.

The theme for this year's parade billed as the largest Independence Day Parade in Texas, is Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.

"It's been over 15 months since COVID-19 hit our community and our nation, and since then we've all made sacrifices to keep one another safe and healthy. When we canceled the parade in 2020 out of concern for our community, we made a promise to come back stronger than ever in 2021. We are keeping that promise and the Grand Marshals in the parade will be our healthcare workers who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe," said William Busby with the Arlington 4th of July Association. "Let's celebrate these heroes together!"

Before the fireworks and after the parade, residents and visitors are invited to stop by and support Downtown Arlington's many shops and restaurants.

"After the cancellation of events in 2020, our businesses are thrilled to welcome everyone back for the parade this year. said Maggie Campbell, President and CEO of Downtown Arlington Management Corporation. "This is a real testament to our community's commitment to caring for and about each other, and to the Arlington 4th of July Association for its commitment to this long-standing tradition."

Because of public health and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city decided to keep this year's fireworks display in the Entertainment District for a second year to better allow for social distancing.

Visit www.arlingtontx.gov/fireworks for public parking lot information and other details.