City of Allen to Hold Moment of Silence

The city of Allen will hold a moment of silence on Saturday to remember the victims and those affected by the Allen mall shooting.

The City of Allen City Hall page posted on Facebook that there would be a moment of silence beginning on May 13 at 3:36 p.m.

Saturday marks one week since eight people were killed on May 7, when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at the outdoor mall. Among those killed were three children and five adults. Five of the victims came from two North Texas families. Seven other people were injured in the attack.

A makeshift memorial has been growing outside the Allen Premium Outlets mall with loved ones and supporters visiting the site to grieve since the shooting.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council observed a minute of silence on Friday at 12 p.m. to honor the victims of the mass shooting.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.