City Council Committee Endorses Grant for Urban Boarding Experience in Dallas

At Dallas City Council committee Monday unanimously endorsed a $400,000 grant to help support a new boardinghouse concept for inner city kids.

“At Last!” is already under construction on Overton Road across from South Oak Cliff High School.

It is the dream of Dallas businessman Randy Overton, who made it through law school, despite a tough childhood in Pleasant Grove.

“I’m trying to address something that I’ve lived, not something that I’ve heard about, and that inspires me to do it,” Bowman said. “I want to enable, really good mothers, who were in circumstances that my mother was in, to have better options for their children with regard to education.”

The first “At Last!” building will be a kitchen and housing space for 16 kids. Three more buildings will add dormitory space for a total of 180 elementary school age children.

The kids would stay there Sunday night through Friday morning, attend their regular schools during the week and spend weekends at home with their families.

“We’re going to give aspirational youth in the inner city the same educational resources from 3 in the afternoon until 8 the next morning that they would have received if they were born into more affluent families,” Bowman said. “It’s someone who can help you to understand what the teacher presented during the school day, and someone that can do that for you and has the time to do it because they’re not working a second job, or battling with a chronic illness that the lack of access to health care has not allowed them to address.”

Bowman has raised more than $1 million for the project with grants from foundations and his own money. He purchased the land for the project on a site that neighbors said used to be trashy.

“When I first moved here, it was just like a dump,” said 5-year neighbor Roy Campbell.

Now Campbell, who is a former school bus driver, said he was optimistic about Bowman’s plan.

“Something better for our youngsters,” Campbell said. “I think it’s going to work, if they give it a chance, it’s going to work.”

Some members of the Dallas City Council Economic Development Committee who heard the plan Monday had concerns.

“We really just saw the start-up budget here,” Councilman Chad West said. “Are there plans for covering the cost of ongoing operations?”

Councilman Jaime Resendez is a former Dallas Independent School District Trustee.

“This is about improving educational outcomes, so I think these are the types of things the city should try to encourage. We need more folks to be investing in these communities of high need,” Resendez said. “But how do we know there’s a demand for this type of facility?”

Bowman said his group surveyed residents before they launched the plan and there were plans for operating expenses.

Council members Carolyn Arnold and Casey Thomas are former teachers.

“One of the biggest challenges we faced when I was in the classroom was, 'What happens when these kids go home?'" Thomas said. “Here’s an opportunity for these young people to be in a nurturing environment during non-school hours.”

Arnold represents the neighborhood where “At Last!” is located in the 75216 zip code, the highest crime zip code in the city, where kids face additional challenges with school work.

“You don’t get the traditional classroom. You can’t reach them because they’ve had all these experiences with gunfire at night, pimps, prostitutes,” Arnold said.

The committee unanimously endorsed the $400,000 grant for “At Last!” for a vote of the full city council scheduled in March.

Bowman said parents would apply and then a lottery would decide which children entered the program.

“It’s not right for everybody, and I’m perfectly comfortable with that,” he said. “It starts with the parents choosing that they want this resource for their kids. Because it’s the equivalent of a $50,000 a year scholarship to help your kid learn to learn better.”

Bowman said he hoped kids would be living and learning at the site by next school year.