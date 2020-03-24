medal of honor

Cities Across Texas Issue ‘Moment of Honor’ on National Medal of Honor Day

Local governments urge Americans to reflect upon the bravery of the nation's heroes

By Dominga Gutierrez

[chicagogram] Let us never forget the men and women who lost their lives or those who put their lives on the line to help others 11 years ago today. #911 #neverforget #america #americanflag #american #flag
cnyk_chi/Instagram

Ahead of National Medal of Honor Day Wednesday, March 25, 33 cities in Texas issued proclamations to establish a 'Moment of Honor' at 3:25 p.m. in honor of America's ‘Medal of Honor’ recipients.

The inaugural ‘Moment of Honor’ is being organized by the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation to bring together Americans to reflect upon those that have served.

"We are incredibly proud to have 33 partners across Texas join us for this inaugural Moment of Honor to give thanks to Medal of Honor recipients and reflect on the uniquely American values they represent," said NMOHMF President and CEO Joe Daniels.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 12 mins ago

15 New Cases of Coronavirus Reported in Denton County

coronavirus 30 mins ago

COVID-19 Forecast for Dallas County Alarming Without Stay at Home

"These heroes gave so much to protect our nation, and we are committed to preserving their stories for all to honor and learn from. By establishing a 'Moment of Honor' on National Medal of Honor Day, we will bring together our country each year to contemplate the service of those who have done so much to protect and preserve our way of life."

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams issued a proclamation on behalf of his city, which is the NMOHMF's partner in North Texas and the site of its future home.

The organization is asking people to fly American flags on Wednesday, March 25 for National Medal of Honor Day.

This article tagged under:

medal of honorVeterans
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us