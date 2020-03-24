Cities Across Texas Issue ‘Moment of Honor’ on National Medal of Honor Day

Ahead of National Medal of Honor Day Wednesday, March 25, 33 cities in Texas issued proclamations to establish a 'Moment of Honor' at 3:25 p.m. in honor of America's ‘Medal of Honor’ recipients.

The inaugural ‘Moment of Honor’ is being organized by the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation to bring together Americans to reflect upon those that have served.

"We are incredibly proud to have 33 partners across Texas join us for this inaugural Moment of Honor to give thanks to Medal of Honor recipients and reflect on the uniquely American values they represent," said NMOHMF President and CEO Joe Daniels.

"These heroes gave so much to protect our nation, and we are committed to preserving their stories for all to honor and learn from. By establishing a 'Moment of Honor' on National Medal of Honor Day, we will bring together our country each year to contemplate the service of those who have done so much to protect and preserve our way of life."

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams issued a proclamation on behalf of his city, which is the NMOHMF's partner in North Texas and the site of its future home.

The organization is asking people to fly American flags on Wednesday, March 25 for National Medal of Honor Day.