Cinco de Mayo Deals in DFW

Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration of Mexican history, falls on a Wednesday this year. The May 5 festivities commemorate the Mexican Army's victory at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, and eateries across the Dallas-Fort Worth area are celebrating the holiday with live music, free drinks, and meal deals for dine-in or take out.

Here is a list of Cinco de Mayo events and specials from eateries across North Texas.

This Dallas sports bar is offering $5 margaritas pints all day in honor of Cinco de Mayo. The Tex-Mex cantina is located at 316 West Davis Street in the Bishop Arts District.

The Dallas bowling alley is offering margaritas during their "3, 4, 5 Happy Hour" where drinks are the price of the hour. The special applies to both frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas. Bowl and Barrel is located in the Shops at Park Lane.

This Plano restaurant serving tapas and cocktails is offering $7 margaritas on Cinco de Mayo. Flavors including jalapeño, lavender, and Spanish margaritas will be available all day.

This Mexican restaurant chain with locations across North Texas is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by offering happy hour prices all day long. Discounts are available on Tecate, Domestic Beers, Original Texas 'Tinis, and House 'Ritas, both on-the-rocks and frozen. Guests who order a Grande 'Rita can keep the commemorative cup. Tequila Floaters for only $1 are also available to top off your margarita.

Chuy's is also offering meal kits for those who prefer to celebrate at home. Options include fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, and nachos. Each kit comes with chips, salsa, queso, and creamy jalapeño sauce.

Chuy's has locations in Addison, Arlington, Denton, Fort Worth, Frisco, Knox-McKinney, North Fort Worth, Plano - Dallas Pkwy, Plano - Hwy. 75, and Southlake.

This Dallas seafood restaurant is offering a happy hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and all day Saturday. Appetizers and starters are 25% off, and cocktails, margaritas, and glasses of wine are only $7. DIVE is located in Snider Plaza, near the SMU campus.

This Mexican restaurant in the Dallas Design District is offering house margaritas for $6 and pitchers for $30 all day long. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

The restaurant's Cinco de Mayo celebration kicks off at 3 p.m. on Wednesday with street tacos as well as other food and drink specials including a Frozen Paloma. HG's fiesta will also include a Titleist bag raffle, a piñata, a fortune telling machine, a live mariachi band, and a DJ from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Texas-born burger joint is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from May 5 to May 9 by offering special menu items for a limited time only. Menu options will include a fajita burger made with a chicken patty and topped with a layer of shaved Piedmontese Sirloin, along with queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, and bean purée. Hopdoddy is also offering churro fries made from hand-cut Chipperbec Fries tossed in butter, cinnamon, and sugar with a chocolate syrup drizzle. Orders can be placed in-person at any one of the burger joint’s restaurant locations or online for curbside or pickup.

Hub Streat will celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Saturday, May 8, with a beer and tequila walk. Guests will receive a tasting glass, wristband, an interactive participants list, a swag bag, and a T-shirt for just $20. Start times available at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Reservations can be made on the Hub Streat website.

This Mexican restaurant in Irving is celebrating on Cinco de Mayo from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with complimentary Herradura tequila tastings, tequila ice shot challenges, food specials, and live music on the patio. DJ Kopis will play from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and DJ Mike will perform from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Full details are available on the Hugo's Invitados Facebook page.

This restaurant in the AT&T Discovery District is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Drink specials include $4 Dos Equis, $8 frozen margaritas, $8 margaritas on the rocks, and $8 ranch waters. The restaurant is also offering deals on their tacos. Entertainment will include a live band, Mexican folk dancers, Mariachi Arraigo de Americana band, and DJ Madd87.

This new Tex-Mex restaurant in Dallas is opening on Wednesday, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Grand opening festivities will include margaritas, fajitas, and tacos as well as a mariachi band, mini donkeys, a pop-up bar, a DJ set by Picnictyme Riddim. The Cinco de Mayo celebration starts at 3 p.m.

This restaurant in Far North Dallas is offering half-price enchiladas on Cinco de Mayo. Wednesday is also National Enchilada Day, and Lada is offering half priced beers and bottles of wine as well as free chips and salsa for dine-in guests. Those who prefer to celebrate at home can receive 10% off delivery orders by using promo code ENCHILADADAY.

The Plano food hall is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $5 house margaritas. Donkeys will also be at the food hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the all-female mariachi group Mariachi Rosas Divinas will arrive at 7 p.m. in the outdoor Box Garden. Tickets should be purchased in advance via Eventbrite.

This restaurant in Northwest Dallas is offering $5 margaritas, $5 ranch waters, $5 quesadillas, and $5 nachos starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The Cinco de Mayo festivities will also include a miniature donkey and a mariachi band. Tickets should be purchased in advance via Eventbrite.

This Mexican restaurant with locations in Plano and Las Colinas will celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday with an interactive selfie station that prints photos directly onto cocktails. The restaurant is also offering a liquid nitrogen margarita station, tequila tastings, live music, DJs, margarita specials, and more. The fiesta starts at 11 a.m.

The Tex-Mex eatery near Klyde Warren Park is offering pineapple margaritas and mezcal margaritas for $12 all day on Wednesday. Miriam Cocina is also offering gallon Margaritas to-go with complimentary chips, salsas, and guacamole for $65. A special sampler platter featuring chicken tostones, cheese-stuffed bollitos de yucca, chicken and brisket empañadas, and black bean sopecitos can also be offered for $21 for dine in, patio service, or curbside pickup.

This Italian-American bowling restaurant in Fort Worth is offering a Margarita Italiano for $5 all day on Wednesday. The margarita is made with Don Julio Silver tequila, house blend limoncello, sour mix, splash of pomegranate, topped with a lime garnish.

This restaurant in Irving is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by offering three different Mexican beer and tequila shot combos for between $22 and $30 all day on Wednesday

This outdoor venue in Uptown Dallas is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Joe Leo Tacos and live music on the stage.

This hotel in Downtown Dallas is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The Statler is offering $4 frozen margaritas, $5 tequila shots, and a $25 margarita tasting wristband to use at Primo’s, Scout, Sfereco, and Waterproof. There will also be a complimentary pig roast served with rice, beans, pico, salsa, and tortillas. All the restaurants in the hotel will offer special menu items like a chalupa grande for $32 for four people at Primo's, tacos for between $1.50 and $3 at a poolside pop-up taco bar at Waterproof, and a taco pizza special for between $14 and $23 at Sfereco.

The celebration, dubbed Cinco de Statler, will also include activities like a mini-donkey photo-op in front of the hotel, a piñata station, and mariachi bands throughout the restaurants in the hotel. DJs will play house music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Scout. Guests should register for tickets in advance through Eventbrite.

This pub near Love Field is offering $3 "Baby Blues" margaritas, $4 Corona and Modelo, $5 Don Julio tequila shots, and $35 hookahs to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Wednesday. St. Francis Pub is also offering food specials and karaoke beginning at 9 p.m. General admission is free, but tables can be reserved via Eventbrite.

The Mexican restaurant with locations in Dallas and Addison is offering $2 tacos, $5 margaritas, $4 elite, and $2 churros on Wednesday in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Live music performances will also take place at all La Ventana locations.

This restaurant in the Harwood District is offering $7 sangrias and a variety of frozen drink specials through Saturday, May 8 in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The bar will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and a DJ set will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Inside this Arlington entertainment center, guests can celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Troy’s with half-off Tequila Sheela cocktails from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Texas Live! is also offering free salsa/bachata classes with Dallas Dance Studio as well as DJ music by TruSound Coalition.

This Mexican restaurant with locations in Deep Ellum and Addison is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a live mariachi band and drink specials all day on Wednesday. Vidorra is also offering drink specials like margaritas, imported beers, and Cazadores Blanco shots for $5 each.