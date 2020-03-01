Church Destroyed by Tornado Holds First Sunday Service in New Space at The da Vinci School

A North Dallas preschool has stepped up to help a church that was knocked down in a tornado October 2019.

Pastor Ricardo Brambila led the first Sunday service inside First Mexican Baptist Church's new space at The da Vinci School on Midway Road in Dallas.

“Today marks a day where we are back in the community, back after the 20 seconds that destroyed everything that we have,” Brambila said.

Following the tornado, the congregation bounced around local churches without a permanent house of worship.

“The building is gone, but the church is standing, which is us, the body of Christ. We’re happy and thankful that we have a new place where we can come together,” church member Nelsi Guerra said.

Inside, families lifted voices and arms in worship.

Many people in the congregation worked together to clean up, after the tornado reduced their church to rubble.

“Even today we have nothing. But we have everything, and we’re full of faith, we’re so happy and excited about what God has done,” Brambila said.

Mary Ann Greene, the founding director of The da Vinci School, said she didn’t think twice about opening the school's doors to help a church family in need of a new place.

“We’re all in this life journey together," Greene said. "I think this is a wonderful opportunity for us, as much as it is for the church."

Brambila said he’d likely hold church service on school property for at least two years.

Greene said the church was welcome to use the space for as long as it needed it.