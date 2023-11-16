Christmas tree arrives at the Christmas Capital of Texas

The smell of Christmas is in the air in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas.

The city's biggest Christmas tree arrived from Michigan on a flat bed truck on Wednesday.

A crane had to hoist the 55-foot white fir to the ground in front of Grapevine Main Station.

Workers also had to trim the giant trunk with a chain saw so it could fit in the Peace Plaza.

When it’s fully fluffed out, the tree will be 24 feet wide and covered in about a 100,000 lights.

The official Christmas tree lighting takes place this Monday, Nov. 20 during the Carol of Lights event presented by Texas Health.

For more information about events on Main Street Grapevine throughout the season, click here.