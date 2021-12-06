prosper

Christmas Tradition Lives on in Prosper

No one knows who's decorated a tree in Prosper for more than a decade

By Meredith Yeomans

A Christmas tradition lives on in Prosper. Every year, someone decorates a tree in town with tinsel and ornaments.
NBC 5 News

No one knows who, or why, and many prefer it remains a secret.

For well over a decade, it's captured hearts and imaginations.

“I don’t know who decorates it but we see it every year. We love it. We love passing by it. It really just brings the spirit of Christmas,” said Angela Sherman who lives nearby.

This year, the tree is on Broadway just west of Preston Road.

It seems to have been decorated sometime over the Thanksgiving holiday.

