Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Truly Wild Way She Found Out About Her Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real.

The social media connoisseur and "Cravings" cookbook author opened up about her surprise pregnancy in a refreshingly candid Twitter thread. The supermodel, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, even admitted to not knowing about the baby news when she was undergoing breast implant removal surgery in June.

On Friday, Aug. 14, a fan reached out to Teigen and wanted to know more about how she found out about her pregnancy. Hint: The answer was truly wild.

Oh, it's quite a story. lol https://t.co/NIxwcQrcI2 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

"Question... @chrissyteigen just announced she's pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test. Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I'm confused," the Twitter user wrote.

The 34-year-old star replied, "Oh, it's quite a story. lol."

"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," Teigen continued. "A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before."

In mid-June, the cookbook author said it was business as usual when she decided to take a pregnancy test right before Legend was scheduled to go on Good Morning America to discuss his album release.

"I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed....," Teigen recalled of that morning. "...I was not disappointed. But I was scared s--tless. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure."

She added, "So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad."

For Teigen, she said things fell into place when she least expected it.

"But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt," she shared, adding, "Also, you guys have seen how rough these past few months were for me here. So now you know why I just extra appreciated all the love and support through it all, especially since you didn't even know. You just thought I was in stressful internet hell."

On Thursday, Aug. 13, the supermodel announced her pregnancy in a special and unforgettable way. During Legend's newest music video for "Wild," Teigen cradled her growing bump as her husband held her.

The two are already proud parents to Luna Stephens, 4, and Miles Stephens, 2. At this time, the couple hasn't revealed the sex of their third child or any other details.