Chipotle Partners with Farmlink Project, Provides Thousands of Meals and Dollars After Texas Winter Storm

Chipotle and The Farmlink Project combine to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to Texas and funds to help local Texas farmers to recover

By Logan McElroy

Chipotle Mexican Grill is partnering with a non-profit created by college students, The Farmlink Project, to give up to 340,000 lbs. of produce to food banks in North Texas.

The partnership makes its way to the state after many Texans were negatively impacted by the winter storm in mid-February.

The donations began this week with the two groups providing 250,000 lbs. of produce to Texas food banks in need, and 41,000 lbs. of mixed greens, fruit, and vegetables to Dallas' Inspired Vision Compassion Center, contributing 32,800 meals to the Dallas community.

An additional $50,000 was also sent from Chipotle to Texas Farmer Winter Storm Relief Fund to help small sustainable farmers get their farms back to operating conditions.

The two groups ask residents in need of a meal to visit the Inspired Vision Compassion Center food bank or to support local farmers by donating to the relief fund here.

