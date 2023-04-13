Children's Health Patient Designs New SMU Football Helmets

The 2023 SMU football spring game will look different this year. Ongoing construction at Ford Stadium has moved the game to Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium.

Something else that will be different is the helmets the team is wearing. For the first time in Mustang history, the team will showcase custom artwork designed by a 17-year-old Children’s Health patient.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Children's Health and share our new helmet design with fans at the April 14 Spring Game," said SMU Football Coach Rhett Lashlee. "Amulya is not only talented, but her journey also shows strength and dedication. We are honored to wear her design."

In February, 13 patients from the ages of six to 17 submitted artwork to be decided on. Amulya won.

"I am so grateful to SMU for providing me with the opportunity to share my artwork on the field," said Amulya, who was rushed to the emergency room at Children's Health in December 2022 after she lost feeling in the left side of her face. "It was a source of motivation for me to recover my fine motor skills during my time at Children's Health, and I'm thrilled to see my design on the SMU football team's helmets."

According to SMU’s website, Amulya was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome, an autoimmune neurodegenerative disease where the immune system attacks the nervous system. Her symptoms spread to the right side of her face and down her spine. Amulya was unable to move her face or walk without a walker. She was in and out of the hospital over the next few months receiving monthly IVIG infusions, treatment, and inpatient rehabilitation. After 53 days at Children's Health, Amulya was discharged.

The 2023 spring game kicks off on April 14 at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.