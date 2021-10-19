Children's Health Needs Your Help to Celebrate Spooky Season

Children's Health is helping patients celebrate spooky season in style and they need a little support from the community.

The hospital is collecting new costumes, Halloween T-shirts and accessories for patients.

Popularly requested costumes include:

Infant costumes and onesies

Superheroes

Disney characters and princesses (Frozen, Moana, Coco, Zootopia, Trolls, Sing!, Descendants, Toy Story)

Traditional Halloween costumes (witches, cats, pumpkins, pirates, fairies)

Current/Popular characters (PJ Masks, Paw Patrol, etc.)

Animals (Dogs, lions, unicorns, dinosaurs, etc.)

Halloween t-shirts for teens

Halloween accessories for children that cannot wear traditional costumes (socks, headbands, bibs, bows)

Requested sizes for boys and girls:

Infant (0-12 months)

Toddler (12-24 months)

2T-4T

4T-6T

Sizes 6-12

Teen (12-14 & Adult)

XL and XXL

You can drop off donations at the Children's Health Plano campus on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children's Health

You can also drop off costumes at several Orange Theory locations around DFW:

Allen – 945 W. Stacy Road, #100, Allen, TX 75013 (5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday- Friday) (7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sat-Sun)

Frisco - 4330 W. Main Street, #100, Frisco, TX 75034 (5 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Friday) (7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sat-Sun)

Lakewood – 1911 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75214 (5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday – Friday) (7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sat-Sun)

Mesquite – 1765 N. Town East Blvd, #141, Mesquite, TX 75150 (5 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday – Friday) (8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Sat-Sun)

Rockwall – 1063 E. Interstate 30, Rockwall, TX 75087 (5 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday) (7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sat-Sun)

Southlake – 621 E. Southlake Blvd, #100, Southlake, TX 76092 (5 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday – Friday) (7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Sat-Sun)

Children’s Health is also working with Spirit Halloween stores. If you use a special coupon, you get 10 percent off your purchase and an additional 10 percent of the sale benefits Children's Health. Click here to access the coupon or show the cashier the image below.

The Spirit Halloween campaign has raised more than $1 million for Children's Health over the last ten years.

You can email Kendall Rowden at kendall.rowden@childrens.com with any questions about the Spirit Halloween campaign.

Click here for a list of Spirit Halloween locations.