Children's Health

Children's Health Kicks Off Holiday Season With Virtual Tree Lightings on Monday

Viewers can watch the tree lightings via livestream on Monday evening

NBC 5 News

Children's Health will kick off the holiday season with its annual Holiday Tree Lighting on Monday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Children's Health, tree lightings will take place from the Children's Health Medical Center Dallas, Children's Health Medical Center Plano, and Our Children's House locations.

All lightings will be streamed at www.childrens.com/JOYOUS so viewers can safely enjoy the celebration from the comfort of their homes. 

During the livestream, Santa and Children's Health team members will be reporting from the 'North Pole,' as special guests help to light the tree at each location, Children's Health said.

Children's Health said there will also be kid-friendly activities available online to download, print, or try at home.

