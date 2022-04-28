Dallas

Children's Health Celebrates Cape Day With Superheroes Visit

By Noelle Walker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Children's Health marked 'Cape Day' with a visit from superheroes Spider-Man and Batman, hanging from window washing platforms outside the hospital windows in Dallas, waving to the young patients and staff inside.

"We decided what better opportunity to take National Superhero Day and celebrate the superhero patients in hospitals across Children's Health," Children's Medical Center Foundation President Brent Christopher said. "That includes the superhero patients, families, and friends around them, the superhero caregivers that take care of them; today is a day to lift all those people up and show them the community is standing with them."

For 3-year-old Leone Hernandez, 'Cape Day' is every day he is at the hospital. Hernandez was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia last June.

"It is really hard to find those things out," mom Natalia Hernandez said. "He's a strong kid," dad Dario Hernandez added.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Hernandez family dresses in superhero costumes every time they go to the hospital. They have an entire superhero wardrobe, from Superman to Spider-man, to Batman, the Incredibles, and more.

"We try to show him that we're strong and brave and we are here for him," Natalia Hernandez said. "But then we also know that behind those masks, we can hide our tears."

Hernandez's pediatric oncologist Dr. Laura Klessy said the family's attitude toward treatment isn't surprising.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth ISD 52 mins ago

‘All-Pro Dad' Program Kicks off in Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD 1 hour ago

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Calls for Teacher's Firing After Student Uses Racial Slurs in Class

"Really helps them go in with this...we're all part of this. We are all part of this fight, and we can do it because we're superheroes, and I really think that does make a difference."

The Hernandez family calls it their 'God Project'.

"Living these type of battles, they're really hard, but they're not impossible," Natalia Hernandez said. "Leo is a superhero for us."

In honor of Cape Day, Mi Cocina is offering diners a give-back opportunity to donate to Children's Health now through May 1.

Thursday night, the Dallas skyline will turn red to mark Cape Day.

This article tagged under:

DallasChildren's Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us