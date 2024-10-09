BOO yard sign challenge in October benefits Children's Health

It’s that time of year, for lots of Halloween trickery. You might start noticing purple signs that read, "We’ve Been Booed" in neighborhoods around Dallas and Plano.

NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land was booed, but it’s all for a good cause.

The BOO Yard Sign Challenge takes place in October and it raises money for programs at Children’s Health.

The idea is that you BOO your friends and neighbors by secretly leaving the sign in their yards and perhaps Halloween treats at their doorsteps without them seeing you.

The goal is to have a yard sign on every lawn in your neighborhood!

You can purchase a BOO yard sign for $25 at Childrens.com/Boo, and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Children’s Health to support their mission to make life better for children.

Every patient will receive a special Halloween treat.