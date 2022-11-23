Children of Mother of 8 Want Justice After Arrest of Hit-and-Run Driver

The family of a mother of eight killed in a hit-and-run car accident last month is asking for justice following the arrest of the driver accused of causing the crash.

Brayan de la Rosa, 19, was arrested in Lewisville Monday after a short foot chase. He faces 12 felony charges, including manslaughter, police said.

"I really think he should face life to be honest because this is something he can't undo,” said Jesus Perez, 22. “We can't bring our mom back. This was our only parent."

Aurora Canales, 43, was killed Oct. 24 at the corner of Marsh Lane and Dove Creek in Carrollton. Five of her children were injured.

"I can't believe that happened,” her daughter Marina Perez said. “I can't believe my siblings saw everything that day. I just break down. It's really hard."

The older children say they plan on attending every court hearing and the trial -- if there is one.

"It brings me so much relief. Justice will be served,” said the oldest daughter Diana Perez. “He thought he was going to get away with what he had committed. But no, it really came back to him. He's going to end up paying for what he's done."

Now the three oldest siblings, who are 20, 21 and 22 years old, will raise the younger children. The youngest is just 4 years old.

Canales Family

"Since we learned a lot from our mother, we can teach our siblings what she made us,” Jesus Perez said. “It's just going to be tough because we won't have that same affection she gave to us but we can try to give it to them."

Eight siblings, pulling together, after their mother was taken from them so suddenly.

"No longer will we celebrate Christmas. Thanksgiving is tomorrow,” Diana Perez said. “And she's not going to be there."

But her children say their mother will live on -- in them.

"She would want us to continue, to keep our heads up and continue living the life she always wanted us to live,” Diana Perez said.