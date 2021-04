A girl was critically wounded Sunday in what appeared to be an accidental shooting, officials say.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to Oakland Lake Park in the 1700 block of Lake Shore Drive, where a female had been shot, police say.

A child was taken in critical condition to Cook Children's Medical Center. The shooting appeared accidental, according to MedStar.

No additional details were provided about the shooting.