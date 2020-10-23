Dallas

Child Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in South Dallas

One person was hurt after a shooting early Thursday morning near a car dealership in Pleasant Grove, police say.
A child was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in South Dallas, police say.

Officers were called at about 2:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting along the 2600 block of Tanner Street. A witness told police a person in a passing car opened fire on her home, striking a child inside.

The child was taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

