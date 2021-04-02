Child Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Fort Worth Neighborhood

A 12-year-old girl is expected to recover after being shot in front of her Fort Worth home Thursday night, police say.

According to police, it happened at about 7 p.m. along the 3200 block of Knox Street, on the city's southeast side. Investigators say the girl was struck in her leg as gunmen in two cars shot at each other while driving past her home.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The girl was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, a MedStar spokesman told NBC 5. Further details on the girl's condition were not immediately available.

No arrests have been made. Officers have not yet provided a description of the suspects.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.