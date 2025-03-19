A child is in the hospital after they were shot outside the Hunt County Regional Medical Center, according to Greenville police.

Officers were notified at about 4:07 p.m. Tuesday that a child under 12 years old suffered gunshot wounds at 2415 Joe Ramsey Blvd.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, the child was shot while sitting in a parked car in the hospital's parking lot. Police did not say what kind of gunshot wounds were sustained or how many times the child was shot.

Police said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no related threat to the community.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The victim's identity and current medical status are unknown. Authorities did not release additional details on the incident.

The Greenville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Officials are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Hamilton at 903-457-2916 or JLHamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us.