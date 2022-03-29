Fort Worth

Child Shot in Gang-Related Drive-By Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

Child in good condition after shooting Monday night

shooting investigation
Metro

A 9-year-old is recovering after being shot in what's being investigated as a gang-related drive-by shooting in Fort Worth Monday night.

Fort Worth police said they were called to the shooting on the 5000 block of Vinson Street at 10:23 p.m. where they found a child had been injured.

Police were seen at the scene placing evidence markers on the ground by two parked cars and looking at the windows of a home. From the number of evidence markers on the ground, it appears roughly two dozen shots may have been fired.

The child was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center in good condition. Further information about the child's injuries or where they were when they were struck by the gunfire is not immediately clear.

There were no other injuries reported.

fort worth police gang unit
Metro

Fort Worth police have not named any suspects or announced any arrests. Police said the gang unit is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The child shot in Fort Worth was the second child who was shot in North Texas on Monday. Earlier in the day, a 3-year-old boy was killed in Dallas in what his mother described as a road rage incident.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant CountyFort Worth policefort worth shooting
