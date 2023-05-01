Child Shot in Forney, Grazed in the Head by a Bullet

A child was reportedly shot in the head, grazed by a bullet in Kaufman County Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and Kaufman County Constables were notified about a shooting at a home on the 2000 block of Cone Flower Drive in Forney.

NBC 5 has learned the child's mother called 911 at about 2 p.m. saying her son had been shot in the head and that she was taking him to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Center in Forney.

The mother reportedly told 911 operators that her child had been grazed by a bullet.

No further information about the shooting or the child's condition has been confirmed.

