Child Shot in Dallas During Gunfire Exchange Between Vehicles: Police

According to Dallas Police Department, a 5-year-old child was shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas to a call about a child suffering from a gunshot wound at about 9:07 p.m.

Investigators believe the gunfire exchange between the two vehicles is what resulted in the child being struck. The suspect's vehicle left the location.

Police say the 5-year-old is in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.