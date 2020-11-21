Child Killed, 5 Hospitalized in Go-Kart Crash With SUV in College Mound

One child was killed and five were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when an SUV struck a go-kart, College Mound officials say.

College Mound firefighters and the Kaufman Fire Department were called about 12:30 p.m. to FM2727 and CR167, where an SUV had struck a go-kart carrying six children.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children were airlifted and two were taken by ground to the hospital.

The children, who range in age from 7 to 12, had been going westbound down the county road when they were hit in the intersection by a southbound SUV, according to the College Mound Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.