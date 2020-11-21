College Mound

Child Killed, 5 Hospitalized in Go-Kart Crash With SUV in College Mound

College Mound firefighters and the Kaufman Fire Department were called about 12:30 p.m. to FM2727 and CR167, where an SUV had struck a go-kart carrying six children.
College Mound Fire Department

One child was killed and five were hospitalized Saturday afternoon when an SUV struck a go-kart, College Mound officials say.

College Mound firefighters and the Kaufman Fire Department were called about 12:30 p.m. to FM2727 and CR167, where an SUV had struck a go-kart carrying six children.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children were airlifted and two were taken by ground to the hospital.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Denton 33 mins ago

UNT to Feed Students Who Can't Travel Home for Thanksgiving Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The children, who range in age from 7 to 12, had been going westbound down the county road when they were hit in the intersection by a southbound SUV, according to the College Mound Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

This article tagged under:

College Mound
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us