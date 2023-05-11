Child Injured in Allen Shooting No Longer Listed Among Hospitalized Patients

A child injured in the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6 is no longer listed among those receiving care at Medical City Children's Hospital and another person injured in the shooting has been upgraded from critical to fair.

On Wednesday, Medical City Healthcare said they were still treating six people injured in the shooting at three different hospitals with conditions ranging from critical to good. That included one person one in critical condition, two in fair condition, and one in good condition at Medical City McKinney, one in good condition at Medical City Plano, and one in good condition at Medical City Children's Hospital.

On Thursday, the hospital group said the patients were continuing to improve and that they were now treating five patients at two hospitals. The list now includes three patients in fair condition and one in good condition at Medical City McKinney and one in good condition at Medical City Plano.

The child being treated at Medical City Children's Hospital was no longer listed among those admitted to the hospital. It's not yet clear if the child was discharged to go home or transferred to another facility.

William Cho, age 6, was at the mall with his mother, father, and brother when the gunfire erupted. William is the sole survivor in his family -- his mother Cindy, father Kyu, and 3-year-old brother James were all killed in the attack. Witnesses said William's mother died trying to shield him from the gunfire.

A representative for the Cho family released the following statement on Wednesday.

"Our hearts are broken for our beloved family members who are no longer with us. We are deeply grateful and sincerely appreciate the outpouring of support and prayers. William is recovering well. All of our attention is now focused on ensuring William leads a happy, healthy life with his extended family who love him dearly. We ask that you respect and honor our family’s privacy in the coming days and weeks so that we may mourn and honor our loved ones’ legacies and lives. We are not considering any media interviews at this time. With deep-felt appreciation, William's family."

A memorial service for the Cho family is scheduled for Thursday night.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.