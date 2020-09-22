Child in Critical Condition After Fire at Fort Worth Apartment Complex

A child is in critical condition after a fire at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Monday, officials say.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 9000 block of Brian Way Circle shortly after 2 p.m.

Officials said while crews were responding to the fire, they learned that a child may be trapped in a back room.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex, officials said.

Firefighters searched the building and successfully located the child and brought them outside.

Fort Worth Fire Department paramedics provided medical care to the child and requested MedStar to transport the child to a hospital.

The child was taken to Cooks Children's Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the fire was under control in less than 15 minutes.

Fire investigators determined that only one unit of the complex sustained damage, officials said.

Five people were displaced from the unit, and no other major injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.