Child hit by vehicle in Arlington

A child is hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Arlington Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Arlington police responded to a call of an auto-pedestrian collision involving a child at the intersection of Park Springs Drive and Sublett Road around 4 p.m.

The girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Based on the police's preliminary investigation, it appears the child was trying to cross from the north side of Sublett Road to the south side when she was struck.

Arlington PD investigators are currently working to determine what happened.