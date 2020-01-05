Child Grazed by Bullet in Lake Highlands Shooting: Police

An 8-year-old was grazed by a bullet early Sunday in Lake Highlands, police say.

Officers responded about 4:30 a.m. to the 10060 block of Royal Lane, near Interstate Highway 635, where someone told police an unknown person fired several rounds into multiple apartments.

Dallas Fire-Rescue treated the child, who had been grazed, at the scene and they were released.

The shooter was not in custody Sunday.

The incident was the second shooting involving a child within an hour Sunday morning in Dallas.

A 2-year-old was killed at about 3:30 a.m. when someone shot into a home in South Dallas.