Child flown to Dallas for severe burns after boat explosion on Oklahoma lake

Authorities said the boat drifted away from the dock while refueling and that an equipment failure caused the explosion

By De'Anthony Taylor

Madill Fire

A little boy was flown to a burn center in Dallas and hospitalized after a boat exploded on Lake Texhoma Sunday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the explosion happened at Bridgeview Marina on the lake, just over seven miles east of Madill. Investigators stated that they believed the boat drifted away from the dock during refueling and that equipment failure caused the explosion.

The Madill Fire Department stated that the boat occupied multiple people when the explosion occurred. They also shared chilling images on social media, capturing the aftermath of the devastation and firefighters working to put out the flames.

Madill Fire said firefighters drafted water from the lake and extinguished the fire quickly.

The child, the only victim injured in the incident, suffered from burns on his arms and legs and minor burns on his face. He was airlifted to the Burn Center at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, one of the largest burn units in the nation. As of Monday, he is considered to be in stable condition.

