Child in critical condition, Dallas Police say driver fled scene and left 9-year-old boy in car after crash

A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said the child was left in a car after an overnight crash in Dallas.

Dallas PD said that, around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, officers had responded to a crash in the 2100 block of Arden Rd.

Police said Monica Tutt, 39, is accused of driving at a high rate of speed and crashing into an unoccupied parked car, based on their preliminary investigation.

Officers said Tutt left the scene but was later found.

They also found a 9-year-old boy who was in the car with Tutt. He's in the hospital in critical condition according to Dallas PD.

Police said Tutt was arrested and charged with intoxication assault and collision involving injury.