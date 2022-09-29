Child Accused of Sexually Assaulting Elementary Student in Grapevine

A Grapevine child is under investigation, accused of sexually assaulting an elementary school student.

Police said in a statement Thursday they were investigating a report of a child sexually assaulted by another student at Silver Lake Elementary School, a K-5th campus with about 550 students.

Police revealed no further information about the allegation, including the ages or classes of the students involved. They also have also not revealed any details about where the assault was said to have taken place.

"The investigation is still active, and we advised the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District to limit information both to protect the family and the investigation. We want parents and our community to know that we are working with the family to obtain all necessary information and ensure they are receiving support services moving forward," police said in a statement.

Police said they are also working closely with officials at the school to maintain the safety of the students and identify suspects.

Investigators said they encourage parents to "talk with their children about safety in an age-appropriate way, and watch for signs of possible abuse, including a child who suddenly acts out or displays an extreme mood change."

Anyone who suspects their child could be a victim of abuse is urged to immediately call the Grapevine Police at 817-410-8127 or by calling 911.

The department's Victim Services Advocate is available to anyone in the community seeking support for themselves or a family member. The Victim Service Advocate can be reached at 817-410-3491 or mmoore@grapevinetexas.gov.