Child, 5, Found Dead in Dallas; Child Abuse Unit Leading Investigation

The death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found at a home in South Dallas Monday morning is being investigated by the police department's child abuse unit.

According to Dallas Police, officers were called at about 11:25 a.m. to an injured child at a home on the 2800 block of Silkwood Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the home a short time later and found the child deceased.

"The preliminary investigation shows that the child has signs of trauma," police said. "The Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit will be leading the investigation."

Officials said witnesses were taken to the Child Advocacy Center for questioning.

Police revealed no further information about the child or his injuries. The investigation into the boy's death is ongoing and no arrests or charges have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department and reference case 115651-2022.