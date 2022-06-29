Child, 5, Fatally Shot While Playing With a Relative: Sheriff

A 5-year-old child is dead after being shot inside a Parker County home Tuesday night while playing with a relative.

According to a statement from the Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier, two children were unattended while playing in a bedroom at a home on the block of Woodie Way when a gunshot was heard at about 9 p.m.

A parent was at home when the shooting occurred, but had left the bedroom to tend to a child in the living room, the sheriff's office said.

The adult, whose name has not been released, told deputies a 9mm handgun was in a dresser of the master bedroom and the magazine had been removed for safety.

The child was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Authier said the shooting is under investigation and that they are not yet releasing the name of the victim or family involved.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this child,” said Authier.

The sheriff's office did not say whether any charges were expected to be filed in the case.