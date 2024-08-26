Child, 2, critically hurt after being shot by man: Dallas police

A two-year-old girl is in the hospital, and a man was taken into custody following a shooting in Dallas on Sunday night

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 8500 block of Sweetwater Drive around 8:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Police told NBC 5 that, according to their initial investigation, an unidentified man fired shots into a vehicle at the location, hitting the toddler inside.

The man, whose name has not been released, was apprehended, and the little girl was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, authorities said.

There is no word on any other injuries related to the shooting, and Dallas police are still investigating it.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.