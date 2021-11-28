Chief Calls Loss of Detective in Crash With Suspected Intoxicated Driver Needless

Euless police Chief Mike Brown on Sunday described an officer killed this weekend as the kind of person you would hope to raise as a son.

Det. Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes died Saturday when a suspected intoxicated driver ran a red light at an intersection in Lake Worth and struck the officer in his personal vehicle with his wife and two children inside too.

Cervantes had served more than 15 years in law enforcement split between first the El Paso Police Department and then the last seven years in Euless.

According to Lake Worth police investigators, the accident happened at the intersection of Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail.

Euless police Chief Mike Brown said there was no excuse for driving under the influence after a suspected intoxicated driver struck and killed an off-duty Euless police detective on Saturday.

Another motorist provided NBC 5 with dashcam video that shows a black Jeep Wrangler running through the intersection. After the accident, bystanders could be seen running to catch that driver of that vehicle who tried to run away.

Lake Worth Police said they arrested Dylan Molina, 26, after smelling alcohol on his breath.

Cervantes died at the scene, his wife was in critical condition Sunday night and his two children were taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Brown has been with the department for over 40 years and has seen firsthand the loss of each of three officers killed in Euless.

Ofc. David Hofer was shot and killed in an ambush by a suspect in a Euless park on March 1, 2016.

Ofc. Michael Williamson died when his patrol vehicle was struck, also by a drunk driver, on Nov. 28, 1982.

Brown said on the 39-year anniversary of a tragedy he responded to, he is struggling to understand a similar scenario repeating itself.

“To lose a fellow servant, and he was a true servant, like this tragically needlessly - there’s just no excuse for this anymore,” Brown said.

Lake Worth police said their investigation into the crash continued Sunday.

Molina is in the Tarrant County Jail charged with intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault.