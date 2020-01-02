Chef Stephan Pyles is Closing Flora Street Cafe and ‘Retiring’ From Restaurant Ownership

Well, we have our first big restaurant closing(s) of the year. Chef Stephan Pyles is closing Flora Street Cafe and its tasting menu restaurant Fauna on Jan. 2.

Thank you all for your patronage and support of Stephan Pyles Concepts over the years, as of today Stephan Pyles Flora... Posted by Stephan Pyles Flora Street Cafe on Thursday, January 2, 2020

A press release stated that Pyles is transitioning from “restaurant ownership and operations to focus on hospitality consulting.” His publicist, Lisa Endicott, says he is retiring from ownership but "not from creating.”

“He’s not retiring from the business, not from the industry,” she says.

He will continue consulting and is still involved with Benchmark Global Hospitality (which operates Stampede 66 in Allen), as well as with license agreements with Gina Puente Enterprises, and culinary travel tours with David Morris International and longtime friend Paula Lambert.

