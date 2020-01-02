Dallas

Chef Stephan Pyles is Closing Flora Street Cafe and ‘Retiring’ From Restaurant Ownership

The longtime Dallas chef and co-founder of Southwestern cuisine will focus on hospitality consulting, licensing agreements and culinary tours

Chef Stephan Pyles was co-owner of Flora Street Cafe, which closes on Jan. 2, 2020.
Well, we have our first big restaurant closing(s) of the year. Chef Stephan Pyles is closing Flora Street Cafe and its tasting menu restaurant Fauna on Jan. 2.

A press release stated that Pyles is transitioning from “restaurant ownership and operations to focus on hospitality consulting.” His publicist, Lisa Endicott, says he is retiring from ownership but "not from creating.”

“He’s not retiring from the business, not from the industry,” she says.

He will continue consulting and is still involved with Benchmark Global Hospitality (which operates Stampede 66 in Allen), as well as with license agreements with Gina Puente Enterprises, and culinary travel tours with David Morris International and longtime friend Paula Lambert.

