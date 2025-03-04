Cheerleaders, parents hide in Dallas convenience store during perceived active shooter threat over weekend

When crowds cleared the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Saturday over fears of an active shooter, workers at Guest 365 Convenience Store a few blocks away had no clue what was coming.

“It was less than five minutes after I heard about it that I turned around and I’m seeing people coming in and I’m like, ‘Come in and stay, wherever you can,'” said store owner Amie Amogu.

Surveillance video shows people running by the convenience store just after 1 p.m. and many make a beeline for the front door.

“We didn’t know what was going on. All we had was just fear,” said Amogu.

Video from inside shows cheerleaders and parents sprinting to the back of the store then workers shudder and lock doors.

“What broke my heart was seeing the young kids panicking,” said clerk Emmanuel Edesili who then turned off the lights.

Amogu says about 40 people who'd come through different doors to the building then waited and worried.



“This one girl, she called her mom and she was like, ‘I’m scared I don’t want to die,' and that really touched me,” recalled Amogu.

Amogu says she called 911 and after some reassurance that there was no threat, the group emerged after about 10 minutes, some still visibly shaken.

“They’re so heartbroken about could there really be a shooter out there looking for them,” said Amogu.

Workers helped a woman having a medical emergency before the commotion began to settle in a store willing to drop everything on a dime to help.

“The background my family and I come from is one where we are our brother’s keeper so once we got the opportunity to help people, we were happy to do so,” said Amogu.

Ten people were injured in a stampede of people fleeing the Convention Center.

Dallas police say what people initially believed were gunshots turned out to be the sound of poles falling during a fight.

Monday, Dallas Police responded to photos being shared on social media that appear to show bullet holes in the Convention Center.



Police say the damage is from 2019 and there is no evidence of a shooting on Saturday.