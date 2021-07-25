OLYMPICS

Cheer on Team USA at NBC's Peacock Viewing Lounge in DFW Airport

Headed to DFW Airport but don't want to miss your favorite event?  We have you covered.

Performers dance as they assemble the Olympic Rings during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sports fans can now support Team USA during the Tokyo Olympic Games while awaiting their flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Peacock created viewing lounges to stream its live NBC Olympic coverage in three major U.S. airports.

From July 24 to July 30, travelers can kick back and relax at the Peacock pop-up viewing lounge located in DFW Airport at Terminal C.

Viewing lounges are also located at Houston International Airport in Terminal C and Miami International Airport in Concourse D.

Viewers can also download the Peacock app on their mobile devices to watch the Olympics on the go. 

To catch live coverage streaming of the games, click here.

