Cheer on Team USA at NBC's Peacock Viewing Lounge in DFW Airport

Sports fans can now support Team USA during the Tokyo Olympic Games while awaiting their flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Peacock created viewing lounges to stream its live NBC Olympic coverage in three major U.S. airports.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

From July 24 to July 30, travelers can kick back and relax at the Peacock pop-up viewing lounge located in DFW Airport at Terminal C.

Viewing lounges are also located at Houston International Airport in Terminal C and Miami International Airport in Concourse D.

Viewers can also download the Peacock app on their mobile devices to watch the Olympics on the go.

To catch live coverage streaming of the games, click here.