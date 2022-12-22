Check Your Stakes, Wind Gusts Blowing Around Christmas Yard Displays

It's been said many times, many ways, but be sure to check your Christmas yard displays as the Arctic blast moves into North Texas Thursday and Friday.

With wind gusts expected to be between 40 mph and 50 mph, inflatables not adequately staked down are likely to find new homes. Even heavy wood cutouts can be toppled if they are not correctly secured to the ground.

Fort Worth resident Joshua Torres sent in the above video showing his staked snowman being tossed around his yard in the gusty winds Thursday morning.

It's recommended that inflatables be deflated during the daytime when not in use and that they are always secured using stakes or anchors.