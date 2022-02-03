Dallas

Charter Bus Stuck on Ice Blocks Woodall Rodgers Ramp in Dallas

Road crews blocked the I-35E northbound ramp to the eastbound Woodall Rodgers freeway after a charter bus got stuck on the ice on Wednesday.

According to officials, there was cause for concern when passengers could be seen out on the slick roadway.

The bus, which was stuck in the southbound lanes of the road, slid against the railing and came to a stop next to the siding of an elevated ramp.

Officials said 22 people and two drivers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The charter bus is owned by the company Del Rio and was traveling from Morelia, the capital of the Mexican state of Michoacán.

Del Rio services areas like Michoacán, Zacatecas, and Durango.

According to company officials, the bus left Morelia yesterday, at least five hours earlier than its scheduled departure due to weather conditions.

The bus was traveling to Springfield, Arkansas, where the charter bus company is based.

