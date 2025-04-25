Two people are hospitalized after a charter bus carrying nearly 60 students from Colorado collided with a rock hauler in far north Fort Worth on Friday afternoon.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, at about noon, police officers were called to a crash along southbound U.S. Highway 287 just north of Bonds Ranch Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a charter bus stopped behind a rock hauler. The bus's front end, including a shattered windshield, was damaged.

Officials said two of the 56 people on the bus were hospitalized after the crash for injuries not considered life-threatening. No further details about the ages of those hurt or their injuries were provided. No other serious injuries requiring hospitalization were reported.

After the crash, the students were taken off the bus and walked to a nearby business along the highway. The Northwest ISD provided buses to help the Fort Worth police transport the passengers involved in the crash.

It's not immediately clear where the students from Colorado were headed.

